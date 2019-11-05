POA Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. POA has a total market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $83,242.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, POA has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One POA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Bancor Network and Bibox.

About POA

POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official website is poa.network.

POA Coin Trading

POA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, HitBTC, Bibox, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

