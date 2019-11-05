Polybius Reaches Market Cap of $3.15 Million (PLBT)

Polybius (CURRENCY:PLBT) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Polybius has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and $5,506.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polybius has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One Polybius token can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00008430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, YoBit and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polybius Profile

Polybius’ launch date was March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 tokens. The official website for Polybius is polybius.io. Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank.

Polybius Token Trading

Polybius can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Mercatox, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polybius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polybius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polybius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

