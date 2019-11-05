Polymet Mining (TSE:POM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.43

Shares of Polymet Mining Corp (TSE:POM) (NYSE:PLM) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and traded as high as $0.43. Polymet Mining shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 6,100 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $402.04 million and a PE ratio of -12.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.54.

Polymet Mining Company Profile (TSE:POM)

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Polymet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.