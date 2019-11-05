Poplar Forest Capital LLC Acquires 52,420 Shares of AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,261,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,420 shares during the period. AXA Equitable comprises approximately 3.9% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in AXA Equitable were worth $50,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AXA Equitable by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,017,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AXA Equitable by 42.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,462,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745,196 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AXA Equitable by 160.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,928,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,907,089 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in AXA Equitable by 8.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,286,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AXA Equitable by 18.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,428,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,129 shares in the last quarter. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQH stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.57. 26,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,632. AXA Equitable Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.35.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AXA Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXA Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $28.00 price objective on shares of AXA Equitable and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AXA Equitable and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of AXA Equitable in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AXA Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

AXA Equitable Company Profile

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

