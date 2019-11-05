Poplar Forest Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,940 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,940 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1,899.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,204,894,000 after buying an additional 23,911,014 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of Intel by 806.0% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,473,706 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $357,766,000 after buying an additional 6,648,828 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 214.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,620,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $460,532,000 after buying an additional 6,564,340 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 762.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $215,136,000 after buying an additional 3,691,057 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4,885.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,548,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $254,860,000 after buying an additional 2,497,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 5,458 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $249,430.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,276 shares in the company, valued at $606,713.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $445,165.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,568.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,569 shares of company stock valued at $691,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,284,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,840,188. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $59.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $245.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.81.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.