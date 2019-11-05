Poplar Forest Capital LLC Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.3% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.3% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 422,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,632,000 after buying an additional 90,572 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $7,798,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 7.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 207,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,743 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 148,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 15.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. GMP Securities upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.99.

In other United Parcel Service news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,968. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.60 and its 200 day moving average is $110.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.89 and a twelve month high of $123.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

