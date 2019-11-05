PopularCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.00 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 54.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One PopularCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. PopularCoin has a market cap of $123,022.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00675553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010639 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00039276 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00066317 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011048 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,974,664,173 coins. The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

