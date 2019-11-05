PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $130.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.18.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $128.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.12 and its 200 day moving average is $115.67. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $94.41 and a twelve month high of $128.18.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,434 shares in the company, valued at $15,772,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,489,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,418,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 280.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

