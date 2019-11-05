PPL (NYSE:PPL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PPL. GMP Securities reiterated an average rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price target on shares of PPL and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on shares of PPL and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.13.

NYSE PPL traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,770,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,141. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. PPL has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $33.83. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average is $30.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). PPL had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPL will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total transaction of $13,025,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 21,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $679,300.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,206.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 624,308 shares of company stock valued at $20,800,120. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PPL by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,914,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523,594 shares during the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,143,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PPL by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,170,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,378 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PPL by 1,369.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PPL by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,843,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,855,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,115 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

