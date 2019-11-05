Pra Group (PRAA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Pra Group to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $252.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.48 million. Pra Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pra Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.56. Pra Group has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $35.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

In other news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $87,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Pra Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Pra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

