Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Hits New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $13.10 and last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 32059 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

The real estate investment trust reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($1.06). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Preferred Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APTS shares. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 82.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $635.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.87.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

