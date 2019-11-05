Premier Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,415 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Premier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,865,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 138,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 674.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,645,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,896. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $68.61 and a 52 week high of $97.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.13 and its 200-day moving average is $83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.09). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 33.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc acquired 764,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.61 per share, with a total value of $57,039,419.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel acquired 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $498,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 773,107 shares of company stock worth $57,638,240. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYB. ValuEngine upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

