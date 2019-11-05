Premier Asset Management LLC Buys 13,490 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 28.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 2.4% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.1% in the third quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,797,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $300,658,000 after acquiring an additional 236,435 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,146,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 21.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $2.44 on Tuesday, hitting $182.13. 18,143,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,274,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.04 and a 200 day moving average of $171.04. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $129.77 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 34.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Nomura set a $215.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $225.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. HSBC boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.70.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

