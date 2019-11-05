Premier Asset Management LLC Has $13.58 Million Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Premier Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,702 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises 3.2% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $13,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 6,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.3% during the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.4% during the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 1,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.8% during the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $8.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $360.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,077,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,738. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $292.47 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $353.00 target price (down previously from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $416.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.30.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.