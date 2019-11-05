Premier Asset Management LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA IJK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.32. The stock had a trading volume of 45,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,881. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.75 and a 52-week high of $231.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

