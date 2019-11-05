Premier Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Premier Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29,904 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Baidu during the second quarter worth $27,000. Motco bought a new position in Baidu during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Baidu during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.06. The company had a trading volume of 366,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,856. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.72. Baidu Inc has a one year low of $93.39 and a one year high of $197.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.66.

BIDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura reduced their price objective on Baidu from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Baidu from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $125.00 price objective on Baidu and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Baidu from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.84.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.