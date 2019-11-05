Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PBH. TheStreet upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.07.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

NYSE:PBH traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.10. 22,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,590. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average is $32.25. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $238.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 113.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter worth $52,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter worth $150,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter worth $220,000.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.