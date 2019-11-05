Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

PVG has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. CIBC restated a hold rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated an average rating and set a $17.75 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.21.

NYSE:PVG traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,938,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,739. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of -0.62.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Pretium Resources had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $132.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,626,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,307,000 after purchasing an additional 195,522 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,066,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,696,000 after buying an additional 553,135 shares during the last quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 2,962,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,656,000 after buying an additional 53,431 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,874,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,778,000 after buying an additional 774,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,686,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,415,000 after buying an additional 391,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

