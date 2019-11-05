PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $61.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.85.

PriceSmart stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.44. 184,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.21. PriceSmart has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.81 and its 200-day moving average is $59.78.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $801.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.34 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.91%. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $586,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,329,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,873,377.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Hildebrandt sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $329,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,613.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,500 shares of company stock worth $4,737,220 over the last quarter. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,786,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,898,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,316,000 after buying an additional 427,907 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,648,000 after buying an additional 156,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

