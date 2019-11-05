Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Position Trimmed by Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 3.4% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,954,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,382 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,920,000 after acquiring an additional 71,055,523 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,064,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,519,000 after acquiring an additional 295,521 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 6,899.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,412,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.12. The company had a trading volume of 423,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,895,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.74. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $86.74 and a 52-week high of $125.77. The company has a market capitalization of $308.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $115,977,003.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $476,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 32,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $3,854,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,052 shares in the company, valued at $9,132,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,678,911 shares of company stock valued at $206,084,335. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

