Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,954,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,920,000 after purchasing an additional 71,055,523 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,064,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,519,000 after purchasing an additional 295,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6,899.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,412,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153,758 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 141,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $16,712,928.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 32,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $3,854,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,132,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,678,911 shares of company stock worth $206,084,335. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,895,393. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $86.74 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.08 and a 200-day moving average of $114.74. The stock has a market cap of $308.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.