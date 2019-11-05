Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lowered its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 3.8% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 59.2% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 250.0% during the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $3,258,332.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,066 shares in the company, valued at $17,377,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 32,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $3,854,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,132,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,678,911 shares of company stock valued at $206,084,335 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.20. 3,764,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,895,393. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $86.74 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

