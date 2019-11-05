Prometeus Achieves Market Cap of $563,826.00 (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $563,826.00 and $64,377.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001563 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00221203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.47 or 0.01459471 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028711 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00119787 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,850,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io.

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

