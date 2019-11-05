ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PRQR. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of PRQR traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $7.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.95. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $22.38.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.11. Analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRQR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 23.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 62.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 12.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. 47.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

