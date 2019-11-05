PROS (NYSE:PRO) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on PROS from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on PROS to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PROS from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PROS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRO traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.69. The company had a trading volume of 205,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,418. PROS has a 12 month low of $28.18 and a 12 month high of $75.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.34 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.97.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.32 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PROS will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $143,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 25,415 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $1,794,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,213,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 838,797 shares of company stock worth $59,417,234 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of PROS by 8.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

