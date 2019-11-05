Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.45.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Leerink Swann raised their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

PRVB stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,665. Provention Bio has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 5.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ashleigh Palmer acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $25,140.00. Also, Director Anthony Digiandomenico acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $204,900.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 60,050 shares of company stock valued at $471,002. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $4,946,000. 5.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

