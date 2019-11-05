ProxyNode Price Up 21.7% This Week (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $141,750.00 and $545.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ProxyNode

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 139,632,145 coins. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769.

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

