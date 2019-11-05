PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada cut PTC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on PTC from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded up $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.17. 1,616,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,951. PTC has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $102.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.42.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. PTC had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PTC will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 843 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $54,356.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,693 shares of company stock worth $113,084. 9.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of PTC by 17,775.0% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

