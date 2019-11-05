Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.24

Pulse Seismic Inc (TSE:PSD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.24 and traded as high as $2.38. Pulse Seismic shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 1,062 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 590.00.

About Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD)

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. Its library covers principal areas in Alberta, Northeast British Columbia, and Saskatchewan, as well as includes portions of the Northwest Territories, Yukon, Manitoba, and Montana.

