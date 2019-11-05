PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 17.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,408,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,152,000 after acquiring an additional 355,575 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 416.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,994,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,068 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 10.8% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 57,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 105,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 32,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.65.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $38.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.59.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.