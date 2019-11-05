PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PHM. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 target price on PulteGroup and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PulteGroup from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PulteGroup from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.65.

NYSE PHM traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $38.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,125,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,094. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.64.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PulteGroup news, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 30.2% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

