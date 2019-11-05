Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (ETR:PUM) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (ETR:PUM) dropped 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €66.35 ($77.15) and last traded at €66.70 ($77.56), approximately 424,816 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 2,228% from the average daily volume of 18,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €67.80 ($78.84).

The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion and a PE ratio of 38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €69.30 and its 200 day moving average price is €194.42.

About Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (ETR:PUM)

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.