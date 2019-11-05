Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Marathon Petroleum Corp Decreased by Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marathon Petroleum in a research note issued on Sunday, November 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Flam now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MPC. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cfra lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

MPC opened at $67.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $70.92. The firm has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,555,000 after buying an additional 1,251,901 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,369,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,819,000 after buying an additional 2,307,655 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,202,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $402,410,000 after buying an additional 4,914,767 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,712,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,112,000 after buying an additional 2,308,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,520,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

