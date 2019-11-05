Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Axos Financial Inc Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Axos Financial stock opened at $30.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $33.52. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.07.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $124.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AX. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the second quarter worth $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the second quarter worth $39,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter worth $55,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

