Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Q2 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.93.

Shares of NYSE QTWO traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.32. 385,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,140. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.55. Q2 has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $93.63. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $1,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,010,408.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 124,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $9,447,146.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 384,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,966.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,326 shares of company stock valued at $21,984,172. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the second quarter worth $3,394,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 37.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 112,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 30,707 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the second quarter worth $1,214,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 27.4% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,376,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,076,000 after purchasing an additional 295,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 5.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,332,000 after purchasing an additional 24,912 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

