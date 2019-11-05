Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Sutro Biopharma Inc Boosted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Sutro Biopharma in a report released on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.65). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.26) EPS.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 million.

STRO has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sutro Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

STRO stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $231.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.05. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $14.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $3,669,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 10.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 18,482 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 72.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after buying an additional 228,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 104.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 15,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 15.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 158,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 21,086 shares in the last quarter. 51.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

