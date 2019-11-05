Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Lululemon Athletica inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2020 earnings at $4.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $883.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.03 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

LULU has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. ValuEngine cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.32.

LULU stock opened at $196.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.67. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $110.71 and a 52-week high of $209.02.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 46,725 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.94, for a total value of $9,155,296.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,760.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 164,061 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.89, for a total value of $30,005,116.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,492.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,548 shares of company stock valued at $79,395,186 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 39.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,825,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,443,000 after buying an additional 2,504,324 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $211,310,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,241,057,000 after purchasing an additional 990,207 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,063,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,813,552,000 after purchasing an additional 519,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 719,821 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $129,719,000 after purchasing an additional 424,937 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.