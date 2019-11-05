Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Cut by Analyst

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of TTM Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the technology company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.75 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TTMI. BidaskClub upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TTM Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.69.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $12.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, SVP Daniel J. Weber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tai Keung Chung sold 29,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $315,696.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,320.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,939 shares of company stock valued at $784,007 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 304.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 30.7% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

