Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Mantech International Corp Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:MANT)

Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks increased their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Mantech International in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Positive” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mantech International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Get Mantech International alerts:

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $579.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.39 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MANT. Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 price target on Mantech International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mantech International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Shares of Mantech International stock opened at $75.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.99 and its 200-day moving average is $66.37. Mantech International has a one year low of $48.25 and a one year high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mantech International by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,232,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,711,000 after acquiring an additional 105,706 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mantech International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,436,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mantech International by 57.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,754,000 after acquiring an additional 357,579 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Mantech International by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 787,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,871,000 after acquiring an additional 44,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mantech International by 240.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 736,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,497,000 after acquiring an additional 519,916 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Richard John Wagner sold 8,600 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $603,978.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,206.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 32,431 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $2,204,659.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,162.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Mantech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mantech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.