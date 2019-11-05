Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. Increased by Analyst (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Cormark boosted their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CG. Bank of America upgraded Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$11.75 to C$15.75 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC lowered Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$13.75 to C$12.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.19.

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$10.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -96.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.03. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.83 and a 52 week high of C$13.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03.

In related news, Director Gordon Dunlop Reid sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.90, for a total value of C$59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$252,280. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.06, for a total value of C$482,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$444,688.38. Insiders sold 55,300 shares of company stock valued at $664,364 in the last ninety days.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

