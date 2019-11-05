Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. B. Riley also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $515.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.04 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Shares of LBRT opened at $10.12 on Monday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 289.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 35,526 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 37.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 59,166 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter worth $278,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 90.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 68.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 227,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 92,444 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Brett Staffieri sold 23,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $241,579.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio is 11.05%.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

