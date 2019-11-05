Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Decreased by William Blair

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) – William Blair reduced their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.45. William Blair also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.67 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RCL. Argus downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $113.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $89.48 and a 1 year high of $131.04.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.98 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,763,000 after acquiring an additional 28,520 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,793,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $1,138,573.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,774. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a 0.70000 dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

