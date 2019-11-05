QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker Sells 3,000 Shares

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $143,430.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,305,095 shares in the company, valued at $205,826,591.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:QADA traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,020. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.48. The company has a market capitalization of $968.42 million, a P/E ratio of 94.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. QAD Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $49.65.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $76.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.89 million. QAD had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. QAD’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that QAD Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley set a $55.00 target price on QAD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered QAD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in QAD in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in QAD in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in QAD in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in QAD in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in QAD by 150.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 17,906 shares in the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

