Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.78.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.30. 3,132,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,851. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.39 and a 200 day moving average of $72.09. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.67 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $100,901.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,990.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $148,717.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,808.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,633 shares of company stock worth $2,354,776. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 755.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,257,000 after acquiring an additional 467,406 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 13,099.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,107,000 after acquiring an additional 403,861 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its position in Qorvo by 879.5% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 382,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,974,000 after buying an additional 343,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter valued at about $20,590,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 61.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 789,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,580,000 after buying an additional 300,628 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.