Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets to $85.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen raised shares of Qorvo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $101.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $101.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $133,846.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $100,901.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,990.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,633 shares of company stock worth $2,354,776. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

