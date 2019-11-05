Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $80.00 at Bank of America

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Qorvo from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Qorvo from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Qorvo from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qorvo from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.78.

NASDAQ QRVO traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.30. 3,132,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,850. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $101.93.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.67 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $100,901.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,990.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $133,846.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,633 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,776. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,553,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 197,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after acquiring an additional 104,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 11,286 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Qorvo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

