Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $95.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target lifted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on QRVO. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Shares of QRVO stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.30. 3,132,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,850. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $101.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.09. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. Qorvo had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $148,717.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,808.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $100,901.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,990.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,633 shares of company stock worth $2,354,776 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 18,807 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

