Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $90.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on QRVO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Qorvo from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.78.

Qorvo stock opened at $101.51 on Friday. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $101.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.22. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $148,717.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,808.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $34,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,101.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,633 shares of company stock worth $2,354,776 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter worth about $2,553,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 197,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after acquiring an additional 104,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 11,286 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

