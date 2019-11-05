Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QUAD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research cut shares of Quad/Graphics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of NYSE QUAD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.54. 26,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,805. Quad/Graphics has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56. The firm has a market cap of $244.69 million, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.04%.

In related news, Director Kathryn Quadracci Flores sold 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $53,072.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUAD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Quad/Graphics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 66.7% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 54.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Quad/Graphics during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 77.9% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

