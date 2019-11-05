Quant (QNT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $27.61 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Quant token can now be bought for $6.60 or 0.00070317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc. Quant has a market capitalization of $79.65 million and approximately $27.61 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quant has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008041 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00369837 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010619 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000053 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000080 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007729 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

Quant is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. The official website for Quant is quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.